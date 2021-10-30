.



**Says troops don’t negotiate, we deal with gunmen

By; Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Authorities of the Special Military Task Force in Jos, Operation Safe Haven said on Friday night that its troops deployed to various villages and communities on the Plateau have stepped up their early response to distress calls warning that the STF will not hesitate to come heavy on anybody planning an attack any community or harbouring criminals in their communities.

The warning came against the backdrop of alleged information that gunmen asked troops of Operation Safe Haven deployed in an unspecified village in Bassa to vacate the community ahead of planned attacks.

A statement in behalf of the STF Commander Major Gen Ibrahim Ali, also said the allegation that troops went on to negotiate with the gunmen to avert attacks on the said village was untrue noting, “To put the record straight, troops do not negotiate with gunmen, we rather deal with them decisively.

The statement signed. Y Major Ishaku Takwa, Military Information Officer was titled, “Re: Gunmen Ask Troops to Vacate Plateau Community Ahead of Planned Attack”

it said, “Operation Safe Haven has noted an online report in circulation on social media since 28 October 2021 authored by one Mr Femi Owolabi, where he alleged that gunmen asked troops of Operation Safe Haven deployed in an unspecified village in Bassa to vacate the community ahead of planned attacks.

“It was also alleged that the troops went on to negotiate with the gunmen to avert attacks on the said village.

“While OPSH would not want to join issues with this merchant of falsehood, it is however instructive to state that the report is unsubstantiated, laced with falsehood and fictitious imagination of the author.

“To put the record straight, troops do not negotiate with gunmen, we rather deal with them decisively.

“Additionally, troops deployed to various villages and communities have stepped up their early response to distress calls and will not hesitate to come heavy on anybody planning an attack or harbouring criminals in their communities.

“OPSH, therefore, appeals to journalists especially those writing from outside the state to make effort to confirm their report before going to press.

“Also, crisis merchants who fan embers of violence and panic must be guided on the kind of narrative they churn out to the public.

“The armchair writers submission in the report remains an elusive figment intended to cause panic and mischief among the law-abiding people of Plateau state, hence it should be disregarded in its entirety.

“We also urge members of the public to be wary of such mischief-makers who are frustrated with the gradual return of the state to its glory.

“The Operation is on cause and would not be distracted by the antics of vicious mischief-makers whose stock in trade is to peddle unfounded rumours and cause panic.

“While appreciating the good people of the state for providing timely information to the security agents, the Commander OPSH Major General Ibrahim Ali call on all stakeholders to continue to be ambassadors of peace until the state is returned to the path of peace.

