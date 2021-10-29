All is now set for the 2021 Arise Women Conference where prominent women leaders will converge for the annual conference put together by its convener, Dr Siju Iluyomade.

In its 13th year, the conference will witness women leaders speaking to a largely virtual audience due to COVID-19 protocols, on nation building and empowerment.

This year’s edition which holds at the Recreation Complex of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David, Lagos and tagged #REVIVE, will also be streamed live on all social media platforms of Arise Women.

According to information made available by the organizers, no fewer than six wives of different state governors will be participating this year including, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Bisi Fayemi of Ekiti State, Engr. Olunfunke Makinde of Oyo, Chioma Uzodinnma of Imo State and Dr Zainab, Bagudu, Kebbi State.

Others expected include the wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Oluremi Hamzat, Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire among others.



The Arise Conference venue has also been given the go ahead for COVID19 vaccination by the Lagos State Government due to its contribution to the health sector in the State over the years.

Arise Women has played a major role in contributing to the empowerment of the less privileged in Nigeria: building schools, hospitals, boreholes and constructions for communities, ambulances for hospitals, skills acquisition programmes and many other interventions in support of the government.

