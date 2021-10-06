By Jimitota Onoyume

Leader of Arewa in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu has expressed worries over killings in the South East, recalling that several appeals he made in the past to some prominent Igbo leaders to condemn the  alleged violent  activities of the  Independent People of Biafra , IPOB, were ignored .

Alhaji Saidu, said  rather than  heed his advice  then most of the Igbo leaders said IPOB, was a non violent organisation.

He said sadly the killings and arsonist attacks going on the east were now being linked to IPOB.

READ ALSO: Seal any shop closed in solidarity with IPoB’s sit-at-home, Arewa group tells Northern govs

“When IPOB members  were killing  northerners in Port Harcourt and Aba I pleaded with some prominent Igbo leaders to condemn their actions but they refused . When we said IPOB is a terrorist organisation then, the Ibos said it was not.. Anytime they commemorated Biafra day on  May 30th they would attack northerners in Obigbo area of Rivers State .”, he said.

” I warned then that this thing may get out of hand. I even feared  it may affect the chances of Igbo for presidency. I love Ibos, most of my mentors and business friends  are Ibo.”

“Some prominent Igbo leaders I met in Abuja and other parts of the country  said they were not aware  IPOB members were killing northerners. “, he said.

“It is worrisome that Joe Igbokwe’ house was burnt,  Dr Akunyile was killed recently.  There are no herdsmen in the east  to blame. So who is responsible for all these.”, he said.

“They are killing Igbo economy. People can hardly come to do business in the east now “, he said.

Before the last EndSars protest nine  northerners were butchered in Port Harcourt, Aba . The EndSARS came, we buried   about twenty northerners from the incident . I cried out then”, he said.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was quick to act, dislodging the IPOB elements from Port Harcourt, adding that others should do same.

Continuing, Alhaji Saidu said the northern community in Rivers State was not happy that the former Emir of Kano state, Lamido Sanusi who attended a  programme did not spend quality time with them before going to Government House to see governor Wike.

” We are also not happy that  Sanusi  did not spend time with us northerners before he went to see governor Wike.  The programme Sanusi came for held at Number 1 field. “, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.