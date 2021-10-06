By Jimitota Onoyume

Leader of Arewa in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu has expressed worries over killings in the South East, recalling that several appeals he made in the past to some prominent Igbo leaders to condemn the alleged violent activities of the Independent People of Biafra , IPOB, were ignored .

Alhaji Saidu, said rather than heed his advice then most of the Igbo leaders said IPOB, was a non violent organisation.

He said sadly the killings and arsonist attacks going on the east were now being linked to IPOB.

“When IPOB members were killing northerners in Port Harcourt and Aba I pleaded with some prominent Igbo leaders to condemn their actions but they refused . When we said IPOB is a terrorist organisation then, the Ibos said it was not.. Anytime they commemorated Biafra day on May 30th they would attack northerners in Obigbo area of Rivers State .”, he said.

” I warned then that this thing may get out of hand. I even feared it may affect the chances of Igbo for presidency. I love Ibos, most of my mentors and business friends are Ibo.”

“Some prominent Igbo leaders I met in Abuja and other parts of the country said they were not aware IPOB members were killing northerners. “, he said.

“It is worrisome that Joe Igbokwe’ house was burnt, Dr Akunyile was killed recently. There are no herdsmen in the east to blame. So who is responsible for all these.”, he said.

“They are killing Igbo economy. People can hardly come to do business in the east now “, he said.

Before the last EndSars protest nine northerners were butchered in Port Harcourt, Aba . The EndSARS came, we buried about twenty northerners from the incident . I cried out then”, he said.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was quick to act, dislodging the IPOB elements from Port Harcourt, adding that others should do same.

Continuing, Alhaji Saidu said the northern community in Rivers State was not happy that the former Emir of Kano state, Lamido Sanusi who attended a programme did not spend quality time with them before going to Government House to see governor Wike.

” We are also not happy that Sanusi did not spend time with us northerners before he went to see governor Wike. The programme Sanusi came for held at Number 1 field. “, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria