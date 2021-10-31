Arapaja is our double-blessed star, South-West PDP celebrates

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, has described the just-elected Deputy National Chairman, South, of the party, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, as a double-blessed star.

A statement by the PDP South-West General Secretary, Chief Rahman Owokonira, celebrated Arapaja’s win as a blessing for the region, democracy and the country in general.

Vanguard reported that the fierce battle for the position came to an end with the election of the former Oyo State deputy governor, Ambassador Arapaja.

Arapaja, until recently the PDP national vice chairman (South-West), beat ex-Osun state governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Read it HERE.

In the statement today, Owokoniran, the South-West Region Secretary congratulated Arapaja as on his victory against Oyinlola.

“This landslide win is a victory for the South-West, democracy and Nigeria.

“With Arapaja’s emerge as PDP Deputy National Chairman, South, we as a party are well on our way to rescue Nigerians from mis-governance.

“You stood tall and you defeated, despite all odds. The voice of the people always speaks loudest.

“With what Arapaja has to offer, PDP is surely on its way to take over Nigeria come 2023.

“Congratulations for making South-West and the PDP family proud,” Owokoniran added.

The South-West PDP scribe further went on to congratulate Governor Seyi Makinde, all Arapaja’s supporters and the rest of the PDP family for a new beginning.

Owokoniran also congratulated Setonji Koshedo, the new Deputy National Secretary.

Ambassador Arapaja scored 2,004 votes to defeat Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who scored 705 votes, to emerge as PDP Deputy National Chairman, South.

