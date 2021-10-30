By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, Saturday, stated that the Court of Appeal’s dismissal of a suit filed by the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, against the party, will mark the rebirth of the party,

Anyim expressed optimism that the party’s National Convention, billed to take place at the Eagles Square Abuja, would go smoothly without any rancour and misgivings.

The former Senate President who stated this in Abuja, on Saturday, while speaking with newsmen on the Party’s preparedness for the exercise, added that the party was poised to take over the seat of power in the country in 2023.

Secondus had approached the Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt to seek an interim injunction to restrain the the PDP from conducting its national convention slated for October 30 – October 31.

According to Anyim, “Well, there has been apprehension arising from the suit against the PDP by the former chairman of the party, Chief Uche Seconds.

“Well, to the glory of God, the Court delivered its judgement yesterday (Friday) and it’s obvious that the matter would not in anyway whatsoever, affect the Convention.

“The Convention is going to be smooth, the Convention is going to be very convivial and the Convention is going to be orderly.

“You should also remember that prior to the Convention, the PDP set up a zoning Committe and the positions were zoned, and most zones have resolved all the positions zoned to them, such that they are likely to present concensus candidates.

“Critical in this area, is the National Chairman of the party. The North-Central is presenting one candidate for this position. The National Secretary of the party; the South-East is presenting one candidate for the position of National Secretary.

“So certainly, today is going to be like a rebirth for the PDP. It’s going to be a gathering of people who have recovered from a setback they had some years back. It’s going to be a gathering of people who are now focused; it’s going to be a gathering of people who are now determined; it’s going to be a gathering of people who are now united in one spirit to move ahead politically as a grassroots, ready to capture power come 2023.

“So, when Governor Tambuwal talked about the new NWC members emerging via consensus, I think he was talking about a particular position and not all the positions of the NWC. There are some positions where you have more than one aspirants and in some positions, consensus has been reached and there is nothing anybody can do about it.”

