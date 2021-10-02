By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

The former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has said Nigerians would not allow the All Progressives Congress, APC, to hijack the nation the way Senator Ali Modu Sheriff attempted to hijack PDP, when he served as the National Working Committee chairman of the party.

Sheriff, a former governor of Borno State who is also jostling for the national chairmanship of APC, had said that the party needed rugged captain to remain in power for the next 50 years. Read the Modu Sheriff’s prophesy HERE.

However, in his response, Chief Nwodo, who was also a former governor in Enugu State, said that Sheriff’s prediction can only survive in the figment of his imagination, arguing that APC has failed Nigerians to remain in power beyond 2023.

“This is not the first time we are hearing all these things. You would be surprised that APC would not stay more than two years in power.

“By the time this tenure ends, the party can never rule Nigeria again.

“Sheriff is my very good friend and I want to tell him that he has failed in this prediction just the way he failed to hijack PDP.

“Nigerians are sick and tired of APC and cannot wait to vote them out in 2023,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria