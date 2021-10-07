President Muhammadu Buhari making the budget presentation to the National Assembly

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s “timely presentation” of the proposed 2022 National Budget tagged ‘Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability to the joint session of the National Assembly, urging the lawmakers to expedite action on its passage.

The party gave the charge in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja and signed by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

According to the ruling party, the proposed budget is designed to accelerate government’s ongoing efforts to diversify the economy through more support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs as well as “continued investment in vital infrastructure; strengthening security; enabling a vibrant, educated and healthy populace; reducing poverty through targeted social investments and ultimately ensuring good governance”.

“We are confident that the 9th National Assembly will sustain its patriotic disposition by speedily considering and passing the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law to meet the January-December budget cycle achieved by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“The APC calls on Nigerians to keep track of the progress being made by this administration in delivering projects, services and countless dividends of democracy all over the country”, the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria