By Ndahi Marama

The Borno All Progressives Congress (APC) has on Saturday concluded the state party congress with all the 36 members of the outgoing state executive retain for second term.

Hon Ali Bukar Dalori emerged as Chairman and Hon Bello Ayuba emerged as Secretary among other executives who are to champion the cause of the party for the next four years.

The election done through affirmation was conducted by the Chairman of the Congress Committee for Borno, Alhaji Uba Maigari at the Elkanemi Sports Centre Maiduguri.

The Speaker of Borno House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulkarim Lawan moved motion for the affirmation of the candidates through voice votes and was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Askira.

Speaking on the development, Maigari lauded the maturity and unity displayed by members of the party in Borno and urged them to continue to unite as a family.

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Zulum urged for sustain unity and assured that his administration would continue to work for a more united party.

“I want to thank all stakeholders of our great party and our teaming supporters for the solidarity and support.

“As governor, I will do everything possible to carry everybody along in our policies and programmes.

“I want to also enjoined all of us to work in unity and one voice. I urge the newly elected leaders of our great party to carry everyone along so as to move our party to victory come 2023 and beyond”. Zulum said.

Speaking on behalf of the re-elected executive, the party Chairman, Alhaji Ali Dalori, thanked party members for the confidence reposed on them, and assured that they would not disappoint the party.

“On behalf of my humble self and other elected executives, i called on all supporters to unite and give their maximum cooperation to us.

“As your elected leaders, we pledged not to disappoint you in any ramifications as doors would remain open for any good Advise or criticisms that would move our party forward.” Dalori stated.

The Congress was attended by former governors Kashim shettima and Ali Modu Sheriff, serving and former senators, House of Representatives and the APC gubernatorial aspirant 2019 general elections, Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa among other dignitaries. End