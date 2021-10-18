Following the successful completion of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state congress on Ondo State, a chieftain of the party based in Canada, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, has commended APC members for their peaceful conduct during the exercise, describing re-election of Engr. Ade Adetimehin as the state chairman for the party as desirable and a catalyst for further expansion.

Dr. Oshodi commended leaders of the party and all other stakeholders who made it possible to conduct a peaceful congress in the state.

He appreciated all the party delegates from the 18 local government areas of the state who compensated Engr. Adetimehin for the yeoman’s job he had done since he assumed the position of the chairman of party.

Oshodi expressed confidence in Adetimehin’s leadership quality to direct the ship of the party to another series of victory in forthcoming elections in the state

In a congratulatory statement made available to newsmen, Dr. Oshodi said Adetimehin should be commended for the peaceful co-existence among members of the party across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He said: “I want to congratulate our chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin who was re-elected on Saturday at the state congress peacefully conducted.

“I want to state that the commendable leadership quality displayed by Adetimehin made it possible for the delegates to return him as the chairman of the party.

“I am sure Engr. Adetimehin with the support of the new exco members and party members would improve on the welfare of members as it has been his main goal as the chairman of the party.”