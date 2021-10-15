By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the South West geo-political zone have warned the party against emulating the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP by settling for a Septuagenarian as its National Chairman.

The South West members of the APC under the aegis of Lisabi Progressives Union said that the APC must not follow the footsteps of PDP by going for a National Chairman who is between 70 and 79 years old when there are young, dynamic and full of energy personalities with the drive to push the party from its present stage to the accepted level.

In a statement on Friday by the National President, Comrade Adeleke Lukman, the group disclosed that as a member of the Progressives family, the APC must tread carefully in its choice of candidate for national chairman, described the move by the PDP to nominate Iyorchia Ayu, as treacherous, considering their much touted believe in younger candidates within their party fold with the energy and vibrancy as they so proclaim was much needed to wrest power from the ruling party.

Recall that the PDP had in a statement issued by the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, disclosed its choice of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, a former Senate President in the third republic as the consensus candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming national convention slated for 30th and 31st of October.

Lukman said, “With the adoption of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, a man that will turn 70 in November, 2022 by the time he assumes office as Chairman, makes a huge mockery of my former colleagues and friends in the PDP who were optimistic that the party will yield to the calls and yearning by well-meaning Nigerians for a much younger candidate to fill the position of the national chairman.

“I want to make a passionate appeal on behalf of the Lisabi Progressives Union to the leadership of the APC, that we must not fall into the pit hole of the PDP. Our party is known for breaking barriers and we must not miss this golden opportunity to prove to Nigerians that we are different and we mean well for all Nigerian.

“As a party that accommodates both the young and old, we have always been the pace-setter in terms of leadership recruitments by entrusting younger candidates to take up party positions and benefiting immensely from the advice and tutelage of the older party members. We are blessed with former governors and serving senators within the age bracket of 50-60years who have indicated their interest to contest the party chairman, so I have no doubt that the APC will tap into its median age generation to pick an acceptable candidate for the national chairman position of the party. A candidate that is in tune with the realities on ground and adept in the modern use of technology to the party’s advantage.”

Lukman emphasized that they are determined to mobilize party members in pressing home their demands in ensuring that a consensus candidate that is well acceptable by all emerge ahead of the national convention.

