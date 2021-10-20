By Chinedu Adonu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu state chapter has commenced moves to reconcile all the aggrieved members of the party within the state.

The newly elected state chairman of the party, Chief Adolphus Ude, who made this known to journalists yesterday immediately after the state working committee meeting held at the party Secretariat, GRA, Enugu, said that the move was to strengthen and reposition the party.

According to him, “the state working committee, had directed all the 260 political Wards as well as 17 Local Government Area chairmen in the State, to start the process of reconciling all the Party members who have been wronged during the congresses.

“As you can see, we have a new leadership in APC Enugu State filled with people that have the necessary requirements to change the political behavior in the State.

“We will not rest on our oars but have started moves to ensure that, all issues that have to do with Party members were resolved. We will use every available dispute resolution means to bring everybody together.

“It is time for consolidation which can be more effective through proper reconciliation as we need to take over Power from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that has dragged the State backwards”, He said.

Ude however reaffirmed the commitment of the party to reaching out to all the state chairmanship aspirants so as to carry everybody along and work as one family.

“We are currently working on reaching out to all the Aspirants especially, those who contested for the State Chairmanship position.

“All our brothers and Sisters, who left PDP for APC because of marginalisation would be highly accommodated”

“They tried their Best during the Congress but the Party members want them to stay for a while and study the Party and how things work.

“They have to learn the way we do things and also get involved with our Democratic norms and be part and parcel of the Party first, before taking a shot at the State or Local Government leadership”, He said.

Members of the State working committee, who were elected on Saturday, were equally inaugurated during the maiden meeting which include, Zonal Vice Chairmen, Hon Tony Ibekwe and Hon Ejiofor Okolagu, the State special Leader, Comr, Chika Mamah, the State Organizing Secretary, Hon Ifeanyi Ede, among others.