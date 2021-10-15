By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Stakeholders of the party have called on the leadership to act like the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP by zoning the position of National Chairman to the North Central part of the country.

The group under the aegis of APC Stakeholders for 2023 elections urged the party leadership to narrow the position to Niger State against the backdrop that the party will stand a better chance if the state produces the next National Chairman.

In a statement Friday and titled, Like PDP, Like APC by the Coordinators, Adeleye Yemi and Sabiu Ali, they said, “the PDP has zoned it’s national Chairmanship post to the North and North Central in particular.

“The APC should also do the same to give the North Central zone equal opportunity within the North Central its rightful and equitable share of the National Political Equation

“The North Central Zone deserves to host the National Chairman position of the two frontline parties that control Nigerian Politics

“Since the PDP chose its National Chairman from Benue, its only fair, logical, right and reasonable that the APC should look towards Niger state for it’s consensus National Chairman

“If the PDP can produce it’s Chairman by consensus, the APC should do the same without much difficulty or controversy.

“In both parties, it’s the rightful time for the North Central to take the centre stage in the National politics and balance the Political equation between the North and the South as major Political blocks in the configuration of Nigerian Politics

“We await the APC’S zoning of it’s national Chairman to the North, the North Central and in particular, to Niger State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria