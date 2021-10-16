By Charly Agwam

There’s confusion in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after two parallel chairmen emerged at the Congress elections which took place in Bauchi.

Vanguard learned that the emergence of the two leaders Hon Babayo Aliyu Misau and Sunusi Aliyu Kunde both from Misau LGA was a result of power play between Former Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

According to sources, Hon. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Germany was not satisfied with the alleged interference of the party leaders in the congress elections which led him to change location of election to a certain hotel in the metropolis.

Earlier, a party stalwart at the secretariat had told journalists that: “What we are doing is top secret of the party, as soon as we are done, we will let you know what we want you to know.”

The outgoing party chairman, Uba Nana is yet to respond to the development.