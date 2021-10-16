,

…elects Zago as state party chairman

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Despite attempts to prevent the conduct of parallel congress of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Kano State, the Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau led camp went ahead to conduct their congress and elected Ahmadu Haruna Zago as the state party Chairman.

Others in Senator Shekarau’s camp include Senator representing Kano North Senatorial District, Senator Barau Jibril, Member representing Dawakin Tofa and Rimingado Federal Constituency, Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, member representing Karate and Rogo Federal Constituency, Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi and member representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada.

A party member from the National headquarters, Sani Bello supervised the conduct of the congress in Janguza, Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

Bello at the end of the congress announced Zago as the party Chairman among other newly elected executives.

Speaking on behalf of other lawmakers, the Member representing Dawakin Tofa and Rimingado Federal Constituency, Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe however vowed not to allow anybody or any person to derail the party from the path of victory in the forthcoming general elections.

Jobe appealed to party supporters in the state to rally around the newly elected Chairman in order to deliver the state to the party in the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, “officials from the national body have conducted the elections and we have cast our votes.

“We (our leader, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau Senator Barau Jibril and myself) will not allow anybody to derail this party. APC party shall not fail in Kano. It will remain a winning party in Kano State.

“We call on all supporters in Kano to rally round and support the elected Chairman to ensure we emerge victorious in 2023 just like we did in 2019,” Jobe said.

The newly elected Chairman, Ahmadu Haruna Zago promised not to let the party supporters down in the state.

“Today is a victory day. The election was conducted and we have won the election.

“I assure you that being the Chairman of Kano APC, I will not let the party down. I will do my best to assure that the party clinched victory in 2023.

“Definitely, the party needs the support of everyone,” Zago said.

A Chairmanship contestant, Sherrif Usman Babanalungu who stepped down for Zago was elected Organizing Secretary of the party.

Babanalungu however called on all party supporters to remain calm and focus to ensure that the party come out with flying colours in the next general elections.

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama as security personnel took over and shot tear gas into the air to disperse party supporters at the Sani Abacha Youth Centre along Madobi road, the earlier proposed venue for the conduct of parallel congress of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Kano State.

The security personnel which comprises Police, Civil Defence, Anti-Daba squad among others with their vehicles barricaded party supporters from going into the venue to conduct the congress.

Journalists covering the party congress were also barricaded from gaining access into the venue of the parallel congress.

It was also gathered that the story was the same at Mumbaya house, another proposed venue for the parallel congress.