APC congress peaceful in Delta, as Sobotie emerges Chairman

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Engr Omeni Sobotie, Delta State APC Chairman (Right), and Mr Nick Ovuakporie, State Secretary

The nationwide State Congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, held across the country, Saturday, held in Delta State in a peaceful and rancour-free atmosphere.

The officers were elected unopposed by affirmation of the accredited delegates from the 25 local government areas which began at 11:50 am through voice votes.

One-time Delta State Commissioner for Environment, Engr Omeni Sobotie, was elected as State Chairman of the party at the Congress which was held at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba.

Also elected at the congress which was conducted by the Congress committee headed by Senator Ajibola Bashiru, observed by officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC were; Chief Paulinus Akpeki as Chairman of the party in Delta Central, Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka, Chairman, Delta North, Mr Austin Orighoye, Chairman, Delta South, Mr Nick Ovuakporie, State Secretary, Mr Valentine Onojegho, State Publicity Secretary and 30 others.

Addressing delegates, Bashiru said though the offices were unopposed, paragraph six of the guidelines for the congress provided that there should be affirmative voting, adding that the peaceful conduct of the exercise portends victory for the party in the state in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Present at the congress were the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor, Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, Revd Francis Waive representing Udu/Ughelli constituency at the House of Representatives, among others.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the congress, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said: “The Congress is very peaceful; members conducted themselves in a very good manner”, saying that; “the new executive will embark on reconciliation exercise with a view to placating all aggrieved members.”

Omo-Agege expressed optimism that the party would secure victory in the 2023 elections, congratulating all those elected as State officials of the party in the state.

The newly elected State Chairman of the party, Engr Omeni Sobotie, thanked the party and the delegates for giving him the opportunity to serve.

Sobotie assured that he would not betray the confidence reposed on him, assuring that the party was set for victory in the 2023 general election in Delta.

Vanguard News Nigeria