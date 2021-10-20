By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – FLOWING from last weekend’s state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which was almost marred by the threat of having a parallel leadership, a chieftain of the party in Esan West Local Government Area, Prince Kelly Udebhulu, has sued for unity and discipline amongst its party leaders and members.



A statement by Udebhulu also called for the zoning of the governorship position of the party for 2024 to Edo Central Senatorial saying “despite that there is no zoning formula in the party’s constitution, it would be a matter of equity and fair play and in the best interest of the party to zone its gubernatorial seat to the Edo central senatorial district.”

READ ALSO:SPY Police Academy: Kehinde Bankole bags awards as best in academics, distinguished student



He said Edo APC leaders and members must sheathe individual and selfish tendencies and instead consolidate on the party’s overwhelming acceptability in the state and beyond urging the party to learn from the bitter internal crisis currently ravaging the State chapter of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).



While congratulating the new leadership of the party in the state, he urged to act fast by reconciling aggrieved party members and bring about proper harmonization or integration of the party actions, to forestall internal wrangling that may erupt.