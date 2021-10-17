.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State at the National Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Ogah (OON), Sunday, congratulated the newly elected State Executive of the All Progressive Congress, APC in the State.

The State Executive who will pilot the affairs of the party in the next four years emerged in the just concluded State Congress of the APC, which took place at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

In a chat with Newsmen in Abakaliki, the Lawmaker who participated in the Congress, congratulated the State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Stanley Okoro-Emegha and other members of the Executive for their emergence and maturity throughout the period of the election.

According to Ogah, the orderliness and peaceful conduct of the election was a clear testimony of the unity and togetherness prevalent in the Party.

He commended the leader of the Party and all tbe stakeholders for their contributions, comportment and wisdom, which led to the Party’s successful State Congress in the State.

“I want to congratulate Hon. Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, and all the members of State Executive Committee, ranging from the Secretary, Deputy Chairman down to the Ex-officio for their successful emergence today.

“I want to also commend the efforts of the Executive Governor, and his wife, the Deputy Governor, Speaker, members of the State House of Assembly, all the 13 Local Government Chairmen, all the 171 Ward Councilors, all the 5-man delegate in each of the Wards and all the statutory delegates for making the election a success.

“Their wise votes led to the election of the new State Executive. I Appreciate all of them and urge God to continue to bless our Governor and keep Ebonyi State.”