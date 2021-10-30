.

By Dennis Agbo

A five-man appeal committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has commenced sitting in Enugu to address grievances arising from the October 16 state congress in the state.

The committee members include; Chief Bemard Mikko (chairman), Rt. Hon. Barr Emmanuel Nwobo, Elder Friday Michael Udo, Barr (Mrs) Mariam Kolo and Amb. Babagana Ajim (secretary).

Addressing APC stakeholders and members during the committee’s inaugural sitting in Enugu, the chairman of the committee, Chief Mikko assured that his committee would ensure justice for all.

He said that the recommendation his committee would give will ensure that nobody was left behind and that those left out at one stage will not be left out at the other.

“So I can assure you I didn’t come here representing anybody… I do what is right, I have been a victim of injustice but sometimes when you are excluded you think the world is over, the world is not over. God works in a very mysterious way.

“We have received some petitions of exclusion. Some talked about factional congress being held elsewhere. But my own opinion with the permission of my members is that whether you contested for party office or not, this party in Enugu state must carry everybody along; whether you have money or not,”.

Mikko said the appeal panel was ready to listen to every aggrieved person, noting however that in human nature nobody is perfect, but appealed to members to be ready to work together to achieve the main objective of winning the governorship of the state in 2023, beyond the struggle for the control of the party structure which means nothing without winning elections.

“So let us now come together. If there is any particular thing you people want the committee to do I will be pleased to listen to you beyond those who wrote petitions.

“In the last six years, I didn’t see anything that has been added in terms of development in Enugu state. So the PDP government they have campaigned for APC waiting in the wings to take over,” he said.

A member of the panel, Barr. Emmanuel Nwobo revealed that the panel received 12 petitions before coming in addition to one received during the inaugural sitting, making it 13; but advised members of the party in the state to go beyond party and focus on Enugu state government House and by so doing there will be a lot to share.

One of those who submitted a petition, Engr. Magnus Ede from Aninri LGA alleged that there was a consensus by stakeholders to produce only one candidate in the state chairmanship position, but he was countered by another member from Aninri, Hon. Solomon Achi-Kalu, who submitted that there was no such agreement on consensus, hence aspirants were asked to go to the field and settle the matter.

Another petitioner, Barr. Chike Peter Omeje, from Enugu North senatorial district, who contested chairmanship and lost to Barr Ugo Chukwu Agballah, told journalists that only himself and another aspirant, Engr Stephen Okenwa bought nomination forms and attended the screening, and that venue and delegates list was not published in any form before the state congress.

Another petitioner, Okosisi Chinedu who contested for the vice chairmanship position (Enugu East senatorial district) told journalists that he was the only person that bought the form and stood for election and ought to have been declared the winner.

Vanguard News Nigeria