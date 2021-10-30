Trading the global financial markets, especially financial instruments like Forex, stocks, shares, and so on has become one of the most popular forms of investment in Nigeria and Africa at large. It has come to become very popular amongst young people, this is because anyone with an internet-enabled device and some dollars can get started.

In Nigeria, the popularity of trading forex and other financial instruments has been on the rise in the last 2-3 years and more people have become more aware of the financial benefits and freedom that comes with trading the markets. However, there are risks that come with trading the financial markets if you lack the necessary skill and expertise, making it very challenging for newbies and less experienced traders.

Becoming a successful trader usually requires investing your time in getting trained, practicing, creating strategies, dedicating a great amount of time to all the elements that will ensure success and this can be time-consuming and challenging. However, MTrading is changing all that, by introducing the Copy trading service to Nigerians, which enables anyone to trade with no experience needed.

The MTrading Copy Trading Service

MTrading has provided a really simple solution and hassle-free way to trade the global financial markets with the copy trading service. This service requires NO trading experience and anyone can get started immediately.

Simply put, MTrading Copy trading lets anyone automatically copy the trade deals of expert and successful traders and allows them to earn you money.

This service allows anyone, especially newbies, to make money on the skills of leading experienced traders.

The copy trading service;

Saves you time

Is less-risk

Opportunity to earn from a trusted Pro

A chance to explore the financial markets

See the video on how it works.

( insert video) see video

Copy Trading is simple! When they trade, you trade

The MTrading Copy trade platform.

The MTrading copy trading platform gives you access to very skillful and experienced traders. The platform also provides detailed reports and statistics of each expert trader, highlighting trade history and so on and giving you the opportunity to compare several candidates before picking the best one for you.

How to Start Copy Trading.

First, you open a trading account Here Find a trader to copy; A top traders list is provided for you, no research is needed and you just pick the one that best suits you. Fund your account; To ensure your account balance is enough to start copying. Subscribe to your preferred expert trader; simply subscribe to your chosen expert and copy their deals automatically. Enjoy your earnings; relax while you enjoy your profit from the experience of trading experts.

Learn more and Get Started Here

We also offer Free offline and online training at the Lagos office;

Mtrading Nigeria office: Plot 1/3 Akowonjo Road, beside De Santos Hotel by Akowonjo Roundabout Egbeda Lagos.

Whatsapp contact: 07048059146