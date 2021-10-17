APC logo

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

All Progressives Congress, APC’s, National Committee Chairman for Osun state congress, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye has described any congress held by any faction in the state as a mere jamboree.

The faction, loyal to Mr Rauf Aregbesola had organised a congress at Ladsol area, Ogo-Oluwa, while the National Committee party representative conducted the APC congress held at the Osogbo city stadium, where Prince Gboyega Famodun and Mr Kamoru Adebisi emerged as Chairman and Secretary respectively.

While Mr Rasaq Salinsile and Mr Adelani Baderinwa emerged as Chairman and Secretary at the factional congress.

Addressing journalists at the APC secretariat on Sunday, Elegbeleye said his committee was not in the state for political jamboree but to supervise and conduct congress for the APC at a specified venue, which is the stadium in the state capital, adding that neither a faction nor the National Secretariat notified the committee of any other congress.

“I am not aware of any congress elsewhere in Osun State, nobody notified me or any member of this committee. We are seven in number. What we don’t know we don’t act on it.

“We came to the state secretariat of the party on Friday to hold a stakeholders meeting and we informed all party members that the congress, we were saddled to conduct by the National Secretariat, will be held at Osogbo City Stadium on Saturday.

“We came here to announce the venue of the congress. So if anybody goes to any shrine to do anything, certainly that maybe funeral ceremony or marriage ceremony but not a congress”, he said.

While reacting, Mr Adelani Baderinwa alleged Elegbeleye came to the state to do a dirty job, which he has concluded, but would not deny that form was sold to the group.

“He came to do a dirty job here and he has completed it. There is no reasonable committee chairman that would be aware that the national secretariat sold two sets of forms and he would be saying he was not aware of our congress,” Baderinwa added.

