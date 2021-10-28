By Emmanuel Okogba

British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua is looking forward to a heavyweight fight with Deontay Wilder and says he would take it in a heatbeat.

Joshua lost to Ukranian, Oleksandr Usyk last month in London and will need to redeem himself when they meet again to get the opportunity to meet Wilder.

He triggered a rematch clause with Usyk which will hold early next year, promising a different mindset and approach alongside a threat of ‘war’ and ‘murder’ as he attemepts to reclaim his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.

‘If the fans can’t see I would take these fights with the fighters like Wilder in a heartbeat,’ Joshua told iFL TV.

‘And I want people to know that I would fight anyone in their prime or anytime.

‘Give me a mandatory and I will fight anyone, I love the game and will fight anyone.

‘I will take on any challenge providing politics aren’t an issue and the finances are there with these guys, people know what I am about.

‘I think Wilder fought (Tyson) Fury thinking it was going to be easier than his previous fights and got caught in a trilogy web.

‘But would I fight Wilder, yes I would.’

Vanguard News Nigeria