By Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna

The Northern State Council of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, has asked the Federal Government to expose sponsors and those behind banditry in Nigeria.

Secretary, Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Northern States Council, Alhaji Isiaq Sanni made the call in Kaduna at the weekend, as the Society and Yoruba community paid tributes to their late Chairman and President, Alhaji Liadi Adeyinka Olapade, who died penultimate Saturday.

Speaking at the 8th-Day Fidau prayer organized in honour of late Alhaji Olapade, the Ansar-ud-Deen Secretary said the deceased lived, worked and died in advocacy for a united and secured Nigeria through promotion of citizens education.

According to Sanni, “Alhaji Liadi Olapade was a philanthropist, the little things we have seen have shown that he is well loved. He did very well for Ansar-ud-Deen Society and humanity at large.

“Due to his passion for religion and education of citizens, which he used to say is the best way to fight insecurity, he accepted the nomination and represented the Northern States Council of Ansar-ud-Deen very well on the board of our University, Summit University.

“It is unfortunate that today, that insecurity that Olapade fought for still persists. Therefore, we are calling on government to put in more effort to the fight against banditry and other security challenges, because their current effort is not enough to address the challenges.

“Government should tell us those behind banditry, those sponsoring the insecurity, to let us know those who don’t want our dear country to progress, those who don’t like the government,” Sanni said

In his own remarks, the Guest Speaker and Missioner of Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Northern states Council, Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello, who was represented by the Chief Imam of Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Zaria, Alhaji Tajudeen Akewusekisa, urged Muslims to prepare for their exit from life, saying that, “We should all be careful and prepare for our exit because many good people have gone.

Alhaji Olapade was one of the major donors and supporters of Summit University, Offa. He was very diligent in supporting da’awah.

“He did everything in religion, he believed in God as one. He was a devoted Muslim, a great philanthropist and a cheerful giver always putting smiles on the face of others.

He donated generously towards Summit University. Two years ago, he came to Zaria with some of his friends and donated generously to the amir.

“There are three types of grave, you are left to chose which one you want. Some peoples’ grave after death will be illuminated till the day of judgement. Some will remain in darkness in their graves, eg those who don’t believe, those who are not true Muslims and those who don’t submit to Allah.

Some will remain as if they are asleep till the day of judgment.

Righteous humans devoted to their religions, who take their religion with utmost seriousness. When they are called on the day of judgement they would say why. We should all look at where we are going, what is next for us. How prepared are we for the next journey, when we don’t know when the journey would start and how far the journey will be,” he said.

President Osun Indigenes Association and Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yoruba Community in Kaduna State, Alhaji Yunus Ajao Muibi,said Nigerian youth should emulate late Alhaji Olapade. “We are here because of Alhaji Liadi Olapade who died about eight days ago, we are here to pray for him.

“If Alhaji Olapade could hold six or seven leadership positions successfully, then the youth of today need to emulate him. He was an icon, a bridge builder. He was one of those who fought for the creation of Osun state. He was actively involved in Yoruba community for 25 years serving as Secretary, Vice President and President,” he said.

