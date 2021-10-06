By Lawani Mikairu

The people of Anegbette community in Etsako-Central local government area of Edo State has commiserated with the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikhanade Agba over the demise of his elder brother, Prince Christopher Enaithome Ikhanade Agba (JP) who died recently in Benin City, Edo State.

The leaders of Anegbette have described the death as shocking and a great loss to the people of Uneme-Uzanu, Uneme people, Edo North and the State in general.

A statement issued by the General Secretary, Anegbette Development Association (ADA), Mr. Suleiman Idris Alooma, quoted the Oliola of Anegbette and Clan Head of South Uneme, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Yakubu Momodu Ugbodaga as saying “Prince Christopher was a forthright Nigerian and a beloved community leader who devoted his life to peacebuilding, unity and the development of his community and the nation”.

Also, President of ADA, Honourable Emma Okolo said “the 74 years old Prince was a pillar of wise counsel. The people of Uneme and Afemai in Benin will miss his immense contributions to discourses on how to move Edo North forward. He affected the lives of our people positively but we are consoled because he left a huge footprint of good legacies behind.”

According to the statement, the Chairmen of ADA branches in Benin, Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Sapele, Auchi, Fugar, Kaduna, Kano, Lokoja, Onitsha and Yola urged the Minister to take solace in the fact that the late brother who was a devout Christian has gone to be with the Lord.

“We the people of Anegbette commiserate with the Agba family and the people of Uneme-Uzanu over the demise of our brother, a foremost community builder, our thoughts and prayers are with you all this moment of grief. We are however consoled knowing that our brother lived a fulfilled life.

“We will remember Prince Christopher Enaithome Agba for his pure love for the Uneme people, his desire to always draw development and progress to our communities as well as his devotion to peacebuilding among people and communities in Edo state. We pray God to grant you grace and the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.’’ The statement added.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba had in a social media post described his late brother as “a kind-hearted, generous and easy going man.”

He said, “Still reeling in shock and denial over the unexpected demise of my beloved elder brother, Prince Chris Agba.”

The late Christopher will be interred inside the family compound of His Royal Highness, P.I Agba on Thursday, October 7th in Uneme-Uzanu.