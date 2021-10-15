By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Igbo in the Diaspora namely World Igbo Congress and the Igbo World Assembly, as well as the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, have vowed to resist any attempt to riig the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by a rights group, Civil Society Committee for Anti-fraud Election Security facilitated by a social entrepreneur and media influencer, Mr. Kennedy Iwere in Awka, the groups warned those planning to subvert the wishes of the electorate to forget the idea as the people would not give them the opportunity in any part of the state.

Those who spoke for the groups via zoom include Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze of World Igbo Assembly, Professor Anthony Ejiofor of World Igbo Congress, former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Josephine Anenih and Mr. Ken Robinson of PANDEF.

They unanimously urged stakeholders involved in the conduct of the election and the politicians to ensure that the poll was free, fair, credible and devoid of intimidation.

While condemning the frequent blood-letting in the state ahead of the poll, they regretted that certain people were planning to impose an unpopular governor on the state at all cost.

Anakwenze, said,” Anambra State is Igbo heartland. External forces outside the state are doing everything under the sun, including wasting people’s lives, to impose a governor on the state to enable them hijack the South-East region”.

On his part, Prof Ejiofor, who spoke from Germany said: “We have reliable information that voters in the state will be intimidated in such a way that they won’t come out to cast their votes during the governorship election through militarilization on the polling day, to pave way for manipulation of the process in favour of a predetermined candidate.”

He warned that WIC under his leadership would mobilise a heavy protest in Europe against the move if the governorship poll is manipulated.

The PANDEF spokesman, Robinson, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Nigeria security agencies to ensure that the election was not manipulated.

Also, a former Minister of Women Affairs, Chief Josephine Anenih warned those sponsoring blood-letting in the state to desist from such act, describing it as a sacrilege that could bring generational curse upon the perpetrators.

Convener of the conference, Kennedy Iyare wondered why Anambra elites had become docile in the face of the ugly incidents in the state.

He warned that if Anambra State is conquered, the entire South East is finished, adding that this is the right time for the people to stand up to be counted.

Vanguard News Nigeria