By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has accused a former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, of levelling accusations against the group over recent attacks in the South-East.

Nwodo was quoted to have told IPoB to stop unleashing mayhem on Igbo people, but the group, in its response, asked him to show any proof that it had hands in all the killings in Anambra and Imo states.

IPOB alleged that Chief Nwodo has lost relevance in the affairs of Ndigbo and Nigeria since his exit as the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPoB urged the former Ohanaeze boss to explain if it was IPOB that killed Dr Chike Akunyili and also attacked the convoy of Chris Azubogu, the lawmaker representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The statement reads: “We are the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Our attention has been drawn to the fallacious statements from Chief John Nnia Nwodo, asking IPOB to stop killing our people.

“We see this statement as that of a drowning man who wants to grab anything to stay afloat. Nnia Nwodo is only seeking relevance and feels the only way to get relevance, is to make statements and attack IPOB.

“He has come again. Nwodo should not forget what he did against IPOB when he was President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’’.

