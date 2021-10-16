By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

A Southeast governor and a top national official of the Independent National Electoral Commission have run into trouble with security agencies over a princely sum of $4 million bribe doled out by the governor as bribe to compromise the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

Saturday Vanguard gathered last night that the desperate governor, who wants to install his preferred candidate, used the top electoral body official to pass the bribe so as to get his wish actualised.

The huge cash, Saturday Vanguard leant, has already been handed over to the targeted beneficiaries by the official, who is described as controlling a vital organ in INEC but it was not clear if the leadership of the commission was aware of the development as at last night.

While the embattled governor is said to be trying to reach key national players in INEC to compromise the vote in his favour, the wife of the politician, who is described as ‘an influential and powerful first lady in the Southeast, is reported to have been meeting secretly with many electoral officers, Eos, who are key to the forthcoming election.

“The woman has been holding regular meetings with Electoral Officers, who man the local government offices in the state and has told them her expectations regarding the election,” a top security official privy to the deal, told Saturday Vanguard.

While the security agencies may not be in a hurry to move against the governor, there were indications last night that they might go after the top INEC official even before the polls.

A senior security official confirmed that the affected INEC top shot had already been placed under watch for some time and that he could be picked up for necessary questioning and action at any moment.

“The evidence against the governor’s breach of his oath of office and public trust is strong but he is still protected under the immunity clause but we will see what happens once his immunity elapses,” the top source said. He declined to give further details.

There are many parties contesting the November 6 election in Anambra with the stake getting higher on a daily basis as a result of the calibre of candidates and their backers as well as the attempt to change the political colours in the state.

It was not clear as at last night whether there might be some arrests in the Southeast and Abuja before or after the vital poll coming up in the next three weeks.

Vanguard News Nigeria