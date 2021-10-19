By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–Ex-Head of State and Chairman of National Peace Committee, General Abdusalami Abubakar,has disclosed that a peace accord by various political parties and stakeholders in the forth coming Anambra State governorship election would be signed on November 4,ahead of the exercise slated for November 6,2021.

This came as the committee appealed to various contending interests in the election to eschew violence and all other actions inimical to a peaceful democratic process in the state.

In a statement, Tuesday,on behalf of the group adjudged to be greatly responsible for the nation’s ongoing peaceful democratic transition,the former Head of State,said the peace-signing accord will take place at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

“As Ndi Anambra prepare for the November 6, 2021, Governorship Election in Anambra State, the National Peace Committee (NPC) wishes to announce that a peace accord will be signed by the various political parties and stakeholders on November 4th, 2021, at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka,”the statement read.

He tasked key stakeholders to come forward to contribute their quota to the peace and stability of the country, particularly before, during and after the Anambra election.

The state read in part:”“In ensuring the effective discharge of its objectives, the NPC has been carrying out back-channel negotiations and private meetings for peace amongst political stakeholders across party lines.

“We call on all key stakeholders to come forward and contribute their quota to the peace and stability of the country, particularly before, during and after the Anambra Governorship Election.

“The NPC also wish to reiterate that as an apolitical body, the peace, unity and tranquility of the country is of paramount importance which cannot be over emphasised.

“Considering the orgy of violence witnessed in Anambra State in recent time, which in particular, has claimed the lives of notable personalities in the state, we therefore, call for the collaboration of all stakeholders as we work towards achieving our desired goal,” Abdulsalami said.

The National Peace Committee further urged all stakeholders to eschew violence before, during and after the election so that Anambra State will come out of the election stronger and live up to its name as the ‘Light of the Nation.’