



Mr Valentine Ozigbo has been published alongside his running mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, as gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the final list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also in the 18 candidates list published on Thursday were Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Sen. Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The list signed by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner in charge of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee also had Sen Ifeanyi Uba as the candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) while Dr Obiora Okonkwo would fly the flag of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Others were Obiora Agbasimalo, Labour Party; Dr Godwin Maduka, Accord Party’s; Bennet Etiaba, ( AA); Chidozie Nwankwo,( AAC); Akachukwu Nwankpo (ADC), Afam Ume-ezeoke (ADP); Geoffrey Onyejegbu (APM); Philip Echetebu (APP), Okeke Chika Jerry (BOOT Party).

Leonard Ohajinkpo will contest on the platform of NNPP, Afam Ezenwafor for NRM, Nnamdi Nwawuo for PRP and Obinna Uzoh for SDP.

In a reaction, Ozigbo said the election was winnable for him as the PDP had the brightest chance among all the parties in the contest going by the vigorous campaigns he had ran and the feedback received.

According to him, in spite of the handful of defections, we retain the comparative advantage of the grassroots.

“Our team is more resolute because we know the hope of Anambra people lies on us. We are going to spare nothing to ensure we get it right at the grassroots and win this election.

“There will be a better story to tell at the end,” Ozigbo said. (NAN)