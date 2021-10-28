

By Chinonso Alozie

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Youth wing, on Thursday, said it has inaugurated a security monitoring team that will help to ensure smooth conduct of November 6, 2021, Anambra governorship election.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chika Art Adiele, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The Ohanaeze said the security body led by Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, as the Chairman, would monitor the level of preparation for the election as well as the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the election.

It said it would ensure that the election was credible and peaceful in Anambra State as well as to meet with the proponents of no election in Anambra that the idea was not in the right direction.

According to Ohanaeze, “In line with her determination to ensure a peaceful, credible and transparent governorship election in Anambra State, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide-Youth Wing has inaugurated an Anambra Election Security Monitoring Team.

“Inaugurating the team during the monthly National Executive Committee of the apex Igbo youth leadership organization in Awka, the Anambra State capital, the Acting National Leader, Onwuasoanya FCC Jones urged the team to collaborate with relevant agencies, stakeholders and organizations towards ensuring that the forthcoming governorship election in the State is not only transparent but also peaceful.

The Team is constituted as follows: “Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu – Chairman, Mazi Chika Art Adiele, Comrade Eweh Onyekachi, Mazi Udekigbo Chibuzo, Comrade Ozolagba Kingsley Osita, Comrade Wenceslaus Ogbonnia, Barrister Ikenna Odoh, Prince Gift Amadi, Comrade Arinze Desmond, Imaga Ekeh Imaga, Hon. Chukwudi Dike, Comrade Awam Ikenna Joseph, Orji-Akadiro Phil Chisaokwu – Secretary.

“The terms of Reference as read out by the Acting Leader are as follows: “To continue the process of engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders, agencies, organizations and individuals towards ensuring a peaceful and credible Governorship election in Anambra State.

“To monitor preparations towards the election and determine the rate of preparedness, availability of sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials and their deployments to various pooling booths across the State.

“To coordinate the 50-sensitive Anambra Youth Volunteer Corps in sensitizing and mobilizing Anambra electorate to participate actively in the electoral process and cast their votes without fear of molestation or any form of intimidation.

“To continue and consolidate on ongoing engagement and dialogue with our brothers and comrades opposed to the election to convince them on consequences of the No Election order.”

“To liaise with security agencies and provide romance towards ensuring that while providing adequate security and ensuring the safety of human and materials for a smooth governorship election, that innocent citizens are not unduly harassed or molested by security agents.

“To manage Anambra Election Situation Room. To co-opt persons and materials, with the permission of NEC, that could help carry out these assignments effectively. To report their findings, observations and recommendations to help carry out their inauguration,” Ohanaeze said.