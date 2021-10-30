.

…vows to fix Anambra, appeal to youths to allow polls hold

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

COUNTDOWN to the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, candidate of the Accord Party, Dr Godwin Maduka, has said he has never contemplated collapsing his structure into the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA and would not do so.

Maduka who stated in Asaba, Delta State while addressing a mammoth crowd of Anambrarians resident in Asaba and other parts of the State, said the rumour of his intention to collapse his structure to APGA was false and political propaganda of his opponents who were afraid of his wide acceptability.

While restating his determination to defeat all his opponents, including the APGA candidate, Mr Charles Soludo, he said: “I stand out among the contestants as the only person with the capacity to transform Anambra into a Dubai of some sort.

“If elected, within the first 100 days of my administration, the Onitsha-Enugu road would be fixed and a seaport would be developed, adding that he would collaborate with the Federal Government to dredge the River Niger all the way to Atlantic Ocean to facilitate the clearing of containers.

He said: “We need a new change and a new face in Anambra, and I represent that new face. I have contributed over $500 million to the Gross Domestic Product of Anambra.

“I would not be here if I had seen any alternative among my co-contestants. They are all good in different things but the governance of Anambra State right now, I don’t need to stay away until I finish what I came for, they can maintain it.

“To take us out of this hole, I am the only one who can do it because I have the antecedents that no one else has, and they all know it. I will fix Anambra in every aspect because I have done it before”.

He pleaded with the authorities, youths and other stakeholders to allow the election hold, saying; “time is not on our side. We don’t want to lose this opportunity because I have what it takes to help my people cross the bridge.”