By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has tasks political parties involved in the forth coming governorship election in Anambra State to focus on campaigns,saying there was need for them to focus more on issue-based campaigns rather than dwelling their energies on frivolous allegations.

CUPP’s admonition came against the backdrop of recent allegations of $4 million bribe that rocked the election.

The group of Nigeria’s opposition political parties, in a statement, Friday,by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere,described the allegation as baseless.

“The attention of the Coalition of United Political Parties has been drawn to the

allegation of $4 million bribe against top officials of INEC and a political party

involved in the election.

“Utilizing its very vast network of sourcing and verifying information, the Coalition has,after all investigation, come to the unassailable conclusion that the allegations are false

and a figment of the imagination of the elements who spread the news”, the statement read.

The group said,” Had that news had even the tiniest atom of truth in it, Nigerians would have been sure that the CUPP would not rest until the officer(s) involved was punished and the right things done.”

“It is against this background that we call on the 18 political parties involved in the election to focus on their campaigns on the major issues which are germane to the people of Anambra and leave frivolous allegations against the commission so that it can

do its job of conducting a free and fair election where the votes of Ndi Anambra will count,” CUPP added.

According to the group, ” Every eyes should be on INEC to ensure the correct things are done but spreading fake news and throwing up false allegations are not allowed as part of the game.”

“When CUPP makes allegations against officials, it is only because they are true and factual,” it further said.

The statement read further: “In the past few weeks, there have been allegations and counter allegation by at least two political parties each accusing the other of compromising INEC. These types of accusations have become a regular pattern every time there is an election.

“CUPP notes that recently in Edo, just before the gubernatorial election, same counter claims were made but the election turned out to be one of the best in recent history with the

deployment of sophisticated technology that frustrated the rigging plots of political actors.

“This pattern of distraction must stop as it tends to cast aspersions on the integrity of elections no matter how clean they were conducted and dampens the morale of staff

and ad hoc staff, who put there lives on the line to ensure that this constitutional process goes on unhindered.

“It is in the light of the above that we call on all security agencies involved in the election process to be on top of their game and not partake in any action inimical to the freeness and fairness of the election but rather guarantee the security and safety of voters, officials, observers and indeed any person in Anambra State for election duty.”