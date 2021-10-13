Kingsley Moghalu

Presidential hopeful, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has urged electorate in Anambra to vote for Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate in the upcoming governorship poll in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC scheduled the Anambra governorship election for Nov. 6.

Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who recently joined the ADC, said in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, that Nwankpo remained the best candidate to govern the state based on proven integrity and experience.

“Nwankpo visited me today in Abuja to welcome me into the party and brief me on the state of play and the ADC campaign in Anambra.

“We had an excellent, enlightening session. Nwankpo’s innovative approach to governance is to use the “Umunna” (which is extended family associations and meetings) in the local communities to create participatory governance that holds the state government accountable.

“This is an example of how traditional African concepts can be used to deepen our democracy instead of “cut and paste” from Western practices,” he said.

Moghalu said that Nwankpo, remained deeply embedded at the grassroots, with very high intelligence on grassroot participation in modern day politics.

“The best leadership style is one that integrates the grassroots into governance which the ADC candidate intends to play up in Anambra when elected.

” He abandoned everything and has lived in his village in Okija, Anambra for the past three years! I wish him and our great party the ADC, every success in the Anambra election.,” Moghalu said.