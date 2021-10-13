By Gabriel Olawale

Ahead of the November 6th governorship election in Anambra State, a political group, Andy Uba Mandate Group (AUMG) has said that Senator Andy Uba will impact positively on Anambra State if elected governor.



The group at a press conference on Wednesday said that the state has not achieved much under the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and will be better off with a national party under the leadership of Senator Uba in the state.



AUMG which spoke through its national coordinator, Engineer Chris Ofoegbunam, who is also the chairman of Spacedge Group maintained that it is better to support a man who has tested leadership before, having being a governor of the state at a point and also represented the people of Anambra South Senatorial district at the at the National Assembly.



“We are not talking about a local government chairman but a state governor. You can see that all the candidates who are aspiring to govern the state have never been governors before. They cannot give what they don’t have. When Senator Uba was governor of Anambra State he tried his best even though the time was short. This time around he will do very well because he will have enough time to access the challenges and proffer solutions,” the group stated.







The political group used the opportunity to draw the attention of the people to the pockets of insecurity in the state stressing that Uba will bring his experience to bear and ensure that nobody is allowed to import insecurity into the state.



“Anambra State is one of the safest states in the country and it is very strange what is happening in our dear state now. We can attest to the fact that some of these upheavals are as a result of bad leadership, whether at the state or national level. The former lawmaker will leverage on his connections to ensure that peace is returned to Anambra State. He has told us that he is aspiring because of the love he has for Anambra people. He can only do what he wants to do to help the development of the State with the support of Anambra people,” the group said.



While urging the people to give the All Progressives Congress (APC) a chance to lead them so that they can benefit from being part of the ruling party and enjoy the benefits rather than remaining with a party or parties that have outlived their usefulness.