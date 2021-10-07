Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National President of the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to fire his Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami for working at cross purposes with him by his recent claim that the federal government might because of insecurity resort to emergency rule in Anambra state ahead of the November governorship election.

He said the Justice Minister deserved the sack for the embarrassment his statement had caused the country before lovers of democracy across the world.

Dr. Pogu was reacting to the statement credited to Governor Willie Obiano who after visiting President Buhari said the President was not in support of emergency rule.

According to him, “the statement by Governor Obiano after meeting President Buhari that the President is not in support of emergency rule, means that we have a divided government.

“We have a government that is not working in consonance. It means every officer in government is doing his own thing. It means that the appointees of the President are not his lieutenants.

“If the President’s views and positions are totally different or at cross purpose with that of his Attorney General it means the Attorney General is not a lieutenant of the President.

“So the President has to come out clean. It means it is time for him to do a cabinet shake up to get the right people in the right positions. It is a clear indictment on him if he doesn’t do anything.

“Because if his lieutenants and appointees would say something different, particularly somebody in a sensitive position like the Attorney General, who is supposed to know the law better than anybody else, something is wrong and the President has to swing into action; he has to remove him and put the right person who will speak the mind of the President; because what he said on national television was an embarrassment to the people and government of Nigeria before lovers of democracy across the world.”