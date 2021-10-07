…Says Buhari warns against intimidation

…Security situation in Anambra not near to Zamfara, Katsina Kaduna situations

…Alleges APGA members got N100m to join APC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Thursday blasted the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami for saying that the government may declare a state of emergency in the state over the alleged worsening security situation.

Governor Obiano, who declared the Minister’s comment as unfortunate said he reported him (Malami) to President Muhammadu Buhari for making such a suggestion.

Briefing State House correspondents after meeting with the President in his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Anambra State governor said President Buhari was not in support of declaration of emergency rule in the state.

He said that the President assured he was only interested in a free and fair election in the November 6 governorship exercise in the state, citing the example of his (president’s) numerous attempts to win the election until his fourth try.

He said that the President warned against any political party using intimidation in the forthcoming election in the state.

Obiano wondered why the Attorney General of the Federation had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in northern states where he said there had been a lot of killings.

He said he would call the Attorney General to express his mind to him over the suggestion as he maintained that apart from the recent security crisis, Anambra state had been the most peaceful in the southeast.

The governor also rejected assertions that members of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the State House of Assembly had defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying that what happened was that the members were given N100 million each to join the APC.

He said they have, however, remained in APGA and that the party was sure of victory as a result of its track records in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria