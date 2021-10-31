By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline is to refund fares to passengers who paid for a special flight arranged by the airline for the official opening of the newly constructed Anambra International Cargo and Passengers Airport, Umueri, Anambra State.

This is due to the federal government directive that the official opening of the newly constructed airport to commercial flights should be postponed due to security reasons.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Anambra State on Saturday declared the airport “opened”.

Air Peace had made special arrangements to fly passengers who wanted to witness the opening ceremony.

Sources also said that the order to suspend the opening was also due to ” the reservation expressed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, over the readiness of the facility.

“However, as at press time, NCAA has declined to comment on the development.

Recall the state government had said the passenger and cargo service airport which hosted demonstration flights in April, had been completed since last month. According to the state Governor, Willie Obiano, the approval of NCAA to open the facility for operations on October 21 had been sought “and given”.

Though this had not been officially confirmed yet by the regulatory body.

Reacting to the postponement, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in Anambra, C-Don Adinuba, said in Awka that the “security reasons were more of a political alibi.

“He expressed the disappointment of Anambra people, adding that the state government met all standard requirements for the airport, with NCAA monitoring the progress.“We did everything necessary and in line with international standards, so we could not have been denied approval,” Adinuba said.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Willie Obiano on Saturday “declared the airport opened”.

However, no commercial flight to the airport has been recorded as of the time of filing this report. Airlines, according to sources, are waiting for official “clarification of the status of the airport before commencing flight operations to the airport”.

