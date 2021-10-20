.

Following the statements credited to the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Victor Umeh as well as the governorship candidate of the party Prof. Charles Soludo on the state of insecurity in Anambra State and other electoral matters, the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organization (SAUGCO) has berated the duo for trying to run around the obvious truth during their speeches in Lagos to a select group of people.

The Secretary of the Media and Publicity Directorate of the Senator Andy Uba Campaign Organisation, Engr. Emeka Obi accused both the former APGA national chairman and Prof. Soludo of playing to the gallery and being economical with the truth when they accused imaginary forces of causing insecurity in Anambra State in order to rig the governorship election when it is, in fact, the ruling APGA and their agents that have been allegedly sponsoring and unleashing a spate of violence against the people.

“It is clear from the posturing of APGA that they are allegedly in bed with those killing innocent people and causing mayhem in Anambra. It is therefore disingenuous for the same people causing these sponsored political killings and attacks to turn around and heap the blame on others.”

The Media and Publicity Secretary also mocked Prof. Soludo for saying without any iota of shame that APGA was striving for high-speed development of infrastructure that will turn Anambra into the Dubai and Singapore of Africa. Chief Emeka Obi wondered how a party under whose watch Anambra has turned into the pothole capital of the country with no basic infrastructure such as good road network, potable water supply, housing, waste management etc will suddenly become the Dubai and Singapore of Africa.

“It is the height of insults on Ndi Anambra for Soludo who could not advise or help Obiano to at least maintain existing roads in the state not to talk of job creation, human capital development or making our cities livable through urban renewals for 7 years to now promising a magical transformation of Anambra into Dubai and Singapore of Africa. That shows how APGA rates the sensibilities of Ndi Anambra and Soludo should be totally ashamed.

“It is obvious even to the blind that APGA will not be part of the future of Anambra, in fact they are a past Ndi Anambra are in a hurry to forget. We cannot remain in Egypt forever, which is why the masses are running into APC in their numbers to galvanize support and rescue the state from the stranglehold of APGA.

“On the assertion that Igbos need a platform where we can be at the forefront in this country, I think Prof. Soludo unwittingly made the case for our people to embrace the APC because that is currently the surest route for Ndigbo to take a prominent seat at the table of national politics and negotiate our way. Soludo will be dreaming if he believes that APGA is the right platform to take us to the centre because APGA is on the verge of fizzling away and has no hope of being the ruling party in Nigeria for the next century.

“I, therefore, enjoin all Anambrarians to forget the antics of Prof. Charles Soludo and APGA in trying to pull wool over our eyes. On November 6th we will punish them for the sufferings and deterioration they have subjected Anambra State to and no attempt by APGA to rig the election through bribery and intimidation will deter us from this solemn task of rescuing Anambra State”, Emeka Obi concluded.