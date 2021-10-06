By Jimitota Onoyume

Chief Executive Officer , E & E Real Estate Solution limited, Mr Peter Amorighoye has condoled with the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III and his immediate family over the passage of his father in-law, Captain Osa Okunbo.

Speaking ahead of the funeral programme of the late Okunbo billed for Benin city, Edo state this weekend , Mr Amorighoye said he was deeply pained by the sad incident, adding that the loss was also that of the entire Itsekiri nation.

He further enjoined the Olori of Warri kingdom and wife of the Olu of Warri to be strong, saying he knew the pains of losing a dear father.

He said she should be consoled that her dear father made very strong positive impacts in the lives of many across the globe, stressing that the death was a huge loss to humanity.

” Our dear in-law and father of our Olori lived a life every one will forever be proud of. He was a man of many admirable parts. A philanthropist , a great and successful business man , he was a father to be proud of .”, he said.

“May God almighty comfort our monarch, his immediate family, the Itsekiri nation and everyone over this irreparable loss”, he said.

It would be recalled that the late Okunbo passed on overseas barely few weeks to the coronation of his son in-law, as the Olu of Warri kingdom.

The Dubai based Itsekiri entrepreneur, Mr Amorighoye said he was with the first family of Itsekiri nation in prayers .

” My family and firm are in prayers with our monarch and his immediate family. May God almighty continue to comfort them and the entire Itsekiri nation over the loss.”, he said.

It would be recalled that Amorighoye recently paid homage on the monarch to congratulate him on his coronation as the Olu of Warri kingdom.