The United Nations SDG Ambassador and continental director general, Advocacy For Good Governance and Social Justice Network, Amb. (Dr) Hussaini H. Coomassie has advised Nigerian youths to be more focused on taking over the political mantle by showing more interest in politics and participating in the various electioneering processes rather than instigating de-satisfactions amongst themselves.

Coomassie made this known while speaking with some selected journalists at launching of a book titled “Politics That Works” written by Sen. Babafemi Ojudu and Mr Alex James.

He said though the youths constitute almost 75 per cent of the population in Nigeria which makes them the jugular vein and lifeline of our society,he stressed that they play a vital role in Nigeria’s today’s democracy.

He said: “It’s very unfortunate that in Nigeria and indeed Africa, we have a population of largely uneducated, ill tutored and uninformed youths, these youths have in recent times become more and more susceptible to being manipulated by the politicians into rigging elections, political thuggery and all sorts of social vices.

They have simply been used as political weapons over the years. Our youths are over ambitious and too desperate for power, without much needed experiences, having forgotten that success is a process and no stage can be skipped,” he stated.

Amb. Hussaini Coomassie further explained that because of laziness, greed and over ambition, the youths have blindly latched on to the mantra that they are the leaders of tomorrow just to justify their indolence.

“Indeed, life they often said is a learning process and for you to be served you must serve first,” he explained.

He further tasked the youths to be willing to learn to pay their dues and definitely not to expect overnight successes.

“The government cannot provide employment for all the teeming youths in our country, so the youths must recognise other avenues (private business) and take advantage of the Buhari mass empowerment programme, under the able leadership of our dear vice president, Professor (Pastor) Yemi Osinbajo GCON and grab enormous opportunities towards being self employed/self reliant.

“2023 is around the corner , I will like to seize this opportunity to advice our youths to play sensitive roles in the democratisation process, by conducting themselves in the true light of liberal participation in politics from the grassroots and walking their way up the ladder of political participation. It’s surely in doing that and in starting with a baby steps of occupying leadership positions such as councillors, LG chairmanship, State Houses of Assembly, NASS etc where they will showcase their talents in political offices in the near future. I therefore urge all the Nigerian youths to start preparing for their future now and stop deceiving themselves of taking it from the top,” he concluded.

DR. Coomassie also adviced the so-called outgrown youth leaders, that refused to relinquish powers to their younger ones, even at age 50/55years to start with themselves by vacating their respective seats to allow their younger ones takes over, “Change Begins With Me And You People Please.”