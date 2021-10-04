AMAA

Founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, has outlined the planned activities ahead of the 17th edition of the awards ceremony.

Anyiam-Osigwe, at a media parley, introduced members of the AMA team. The new members of the team include Abiola Durodola and Oyinkan Talabi. Durodola and Talabi which join AMA director Babajide Fadoju and Steve Ayorinde, who is the president of the jury for the 17th edition.

While giving her speech, Oyinka Talabi, who is the project manager disclosed that the 2021 edition is set to hold on November 28, 2021, while the nomination list will be released on October 21, 2021. She also revealed that plans are in top gear to produce a fantastic awards ceremony.

In his speech, Abiola Durodola, who is in charge of the 100 films project, said the idea is to create a platform to make the ecosystem more coordinated to produce films that will meet international standards.

Anyiam-Osigwe, a brilliant filmmaker and company executive, expressed that from September 2021, the Africa Film Academy would kick off with the projects set for the year and next. She also noted that she will be coordinating the activities of her team members to achieve the desired goal.