Alloysius (AJ) Lloyd is the co-founder of Kiji Ventures and a philanthropic investor looking to make a difference. As CEO of Kiji Ventures, a previous technical advisor & creative consultant for an unnamed African Country, and a ‘top 100 voice’ in the Regenerative Development Movement, Lloyd has big plans to make the world a better place.

In order to satisfy his passion and maximize the positive influence he can bring into the world, Lloyd is involved in many industries, from finance and technology to art to environmental preservation and social impact.

As an international mogul, Lloyd has spent time in Paris, London, Geneva, Seoul, Tokyo, and Singapore talking to influential business people and cultural icons, learning along the way. These experiences coupled with the lessons learned from his challenging childhood growing up poor in the DMV area, Lloyd can truly relate to every person he meets.

The events of his life have given Lloyd the drive to get involved in philanthropic investment; his time as a black millennial CEO jumping from one international hub to another has allowed him to build his network in a way that he can make the difference that he wants to make.

As a leader of the Regenerative Development Movement, Lloyd hopes to bring the world past the sustainability movement in a way that actualizes opportunity and meaning for marginalized communities as well as humanity in general.

While Lloyd believes in the sustainability movement as well as millennial development goals, Lloyd is keen on pushing the envelope and going beyond these movements. Lloyd’s ambition, coupled with his unrivaled cultural, artistic, and business senses, is truly a marvel to see in action.

With the goal of completely deleting the status quo, Lloyd is attempting to utilize inventive thinking, decentralized autonomous systems, and game theory to improve environmental and societal conditions as well as grapple with issues pertaining to identity and art.

To this point, Lloyd has a new 14-month mandate to solely invest in women, particularly focusing on women of color.

Another way that Lloyd is living up to his promise to go beyond sustainability and MDGs, in addition to all the meaningful work he does directly with Kiji ventures, is by facilitating ‘exposureships.’

This allows Lloyd to create opportunity — or exposure — for individuals who may not have a lot of resources and who want to break into an industry where Lloyd has influence. His ability to make these introductions do not simply lead to long-term stability, and sometimes generational wealth, for the individuals in the ‘exposureship,’ but their work is highly valuable for the company that gives them the opportunity as well.

Having recently been honored by UNICEF and Gucci, along with Wilson Oryema, for his work in Regenerative Development, Lloyd is just getting started. Lloyd understands that he is in a unique position to help actualize the movement’s goals and therefore bridge a better future into existence.