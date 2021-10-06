Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

… Kano govt reacts

By Bashir Bello

KANO—First Lady of Kano State, Dr Hafsat Ganduje, reportedly showed up, Monday, at the Abuja office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to clear her name over involvement in alleged land fraud.

A top EFCC official confirmed to Vanguard that the governor’s wife was interrogated for several hours and was allowed to go home later in the evening.

“Yes, she came yesterday evening (Monday) but was allowed to return home.”

She is expected to return to the commission for further questioning at a later date.

Mrs Ganduje was said to have been dragged to the antigraft agency by her son, Abdulazeez over alleged land fraud.

Abdulazeez was said to have petitioned the anti-graft agency after his mother failed to refund the money paid to her to facilitate the purchase of a parcel of land in Kano.

It was gathered that the whole thing started when Abdulazeez was approached by a property developer to help facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some thousand dollars “facilitation commission” which he gave to his mother to help influence the daddy to allocate the specific land.

He decided to report the mother to EFCC when he discovered that the land was allocated to another person and his money was not refunded to him.

It was also gathered that Hafsat had earlier ignored the EFCC’s invitation following the petition filed against her, though she was said to have travelled to the UK at the time to attend the graduation ceremony of her son.

In a swift reaction, the Kano State Government described the news making round as an unfounded story and could not be attributed to any credible source such as the EFCC.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba however called on residents of the state to disregard the rumour of the arrest of the Governor’s wife being peddled on social media.

Garba said the governor’s wife has not been arrested or detained and she is presently discharging her responsibilities.

Garba said, “Kano state government has dispelled as mere rumours being peddled by mischief makers that wife to the governor, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Most, unfortunately, the fake story is being peddled on social media platforms without confirmation from either the government or the EFCC

“The governor’s wife has not been arrested or detained and she is presently discharging her responsibilities “The commissioner called on the good people of Kano state to disregard the rumour and also remain calm.”