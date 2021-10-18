By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Interim Management Committee, IMC, of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, has challenged a de facto leader of the association, Hon. Alabi Kolade to submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, to clear the air on alleged diversion of N5.2B ALGON funds.

The IMC of ALGON, which gave the charge in a statement in Abuja, alleged that Hon. Kolade, has been evading arrest after diverting funds meant for the development of the association.

According to the IMC, Alabi had refused to adhere to invitations of the economic and financial crimes commission after he impersonated as the leadership of the association diverting over 5.2 billion naira belonging to the 774 local government areas of the association, to which he doesn’t belong to any.

Recall earlier report had it that the erstwhile National President, ALGON was vacated by a court and ordered not to parade himself as the leadership of the association after it was discovered that he is an LCDA chairman in Lagos State and not a local government chairman of any the 774 local government which is the criteria for a presidential position as stipulated by the constitution guiding the association.

Further report has it that Alabi since the inception of the crisis, has neither been seen at the association’s headquarters or even in the Federal Capital Territory.

He is also alleged to have the backing of a national leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Vanguard News Nigeria