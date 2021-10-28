In line with the vision of Aljazirah Newspapers Limited to continuously serve its teeming audience better and be an undisputed leader in the Nigerian media industry, Aljazirah Daily will make its debut on Monday, November 1, 2021.

In a statement by its Editor, Ibrahim Mohammed said the daily edition will maintain the characteristics of its predecessor which gained fame both within and outside Nigeria for in-depth investigative reports in the last three and half years.

Mohammed said: “This is a validation of the goal to transit our incisive and authoritative weekly edition to a daily publication.

“As we pride ourselves high with the birth of Aljazirah Daily, the management of the newspaper equally appreciate our readers, advertisers among other partners for their support over the years.

“However, the debut of our new title did not come easy but as a result of teamwork and painstaking pursuit for the growth of the company which also paid-off earlier when Aljazirahnews.com gave birth to weekly a newspaper.

Aljazirah Daily promises to be a national newspaper that serves readers timely information in line with the journalistic principles of truth, objectivity and fairness in a manner that will invariably contribute towards the onerous task of building a better Nigeria where free press and democracy thrive.

“In this vein, we shall always hold our leaders in the private and private sectors accountable without fear or favour for the overall good of the nation.

“A sister publication, Aljazirah Weekend shall also make its debut this week with all the captivating qualities of the Aljazirah newspapers family.”