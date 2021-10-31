Alafaa Kariboye Igbo

In a society where the socio-economic and political environments are not conducive for career development, a 40-year-old young man, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo has been able to weather the storm and carved a niche for himself by building an empire of business ventures around his life.

Kariboye Igbo, who hails from Buguda in Rivers State, south-south Nigeria, is a business tycoon and a quiet billionaire whose wealth cuts across multifaceted business chains. He is known to be a successful investor in the real estate, oil and gas, entertainment and car dealership, a philanthropist per excellence who set up Oil Money Foundation to affect the life of Nigerians.

Nicknamed Oil Money, Kariboye Igbo, who is based in the United Kingdom, is defined by his uncommon altruism with the passion to help people around him, and the big dream of being an entrepreneur with a difference. Oil Money is ranked as No.3 among richest Nigerians in 2021 and has also featured prominently on Wikipedia’s Nigerian billionaires’ list for 2020 and 202.

Kariboye Igbo is one of few Nigerians living in the Diaspora but have come through thick and thin to become successful and accomplished through hard work and perseverance.

Speaking about his success in life, Kariboye Igbo was quick to attribute it to God, adding that it was the Divine hand of God that was solely responsible for his success, especially for him making it where others failed. “It‘s God’s doing, not my power,” he said.

With influence from the achievers like Birdman, Kanye West, Dr Dre, Jayz and Puff Daddy, Oil Money has been able to develop himself to be an oriented entrepreneur with focus in actualizing his dreams and to develop human talent, hence the setting up of Oil Money Records, a record label that deals with signing and raising young talents.

According to him, the Oil Money Records was set up to make known the young artists, bring them from the obscure to world’s limelight, manages the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of the products it creates.

The UK-based business tycoon is now an expert in the music industry with the aim to make Oil Money Records bigger and influential while producing stars in the industry in a bid to take over the global music industry in

“Our desired goal is to operate with a high standard of excellence in business organisations and effectively manage music licensing and copyright processes, song promotion, royalty collection, and key partnerships around the world,”said Alafaa Kariboye Igbo

Oil Money has grown to be one of Africa’s most exquisite personalities and a young man with vast connection which cut across status, religious and ethnic backgrounds in Nigeria.

Kariboye Igbo said: “Life is truly complex, but I am aware that people face difficult choices and obstacles along the way, so I try to lend a hand and assist them to scale hurdles of life and give impetus to their dreams.”