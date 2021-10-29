Alafaa Kariboye Igbo

A UK-base expert in the music industry and owner Oil Money Record label Alafaa Kariboye Igbo has reiterated his commitment towards promoting music .

The 40-year-old young Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo who hails from Buguda in Rivers State, south-south Nigeria noted that With influence from achievers like Birdman, Kanye West, Dr Dre, Jayz and Puff Daddy, He said develop himself to be an oriented entrepreneur with focus in actualizing his dreams and to develop human talent, hence the setting up of Oil Money Records, a record label that deals with signing and raising young talents.

Speaking about his success in life, Kariboye Igbo was quick to attribute it to God, adding that it was the Divine hand of God that was solely responsible for his success, especially for him making it where others failed. “It‘s God’s doing, not my power,” he said.

According to him, the Oil Money Records was set up to make known the young artists, bring them from the obscure to world’s limelight, manages the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of the products it creates.

“Our desired goal is to operate with a high standard of excellence in business organisations and effectively manage music licensing and copyright processes, song promotion, royalty collection, and key partnerships around the world,”said Alafaa Kariboye Igbo

Oil Money has grown to be one of Africa’s most exquisite personalities and a young man with vast connection which cut across status, religious and ethnic backgrounds in Nigeria.

“Life is truly complex, but I am aware that people face difficult choices and obstacles along the way, so I try to lend a hand and assist them to scale hurdles of life and give impetus to their dreams.”

Nicknamed Oil Money, Kariboye Igbo, who is based in the United Kingdom, is defined by his uncommon altruism with the passion to help people around him, and the big dream of being an entrepreneur with a difference. Oil Money is ranked as No.3 among richest Nigerians in 2021 and has also featured prominently on Wikipedia’s Nigerian billionaires’ list for 2020 and 2021