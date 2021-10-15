A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Oyo, Hon. Shina Peller, has described His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, as a youth-driven royal father whose leadership roles in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Yorubaland remain outstanding.

Hon. Peller made this known on Friday in his congratulatory message to the revered Yoruba king, the Alaafin of Oyo, on his 83rd birthday anniversary.

The statement read in part:

“I join the entire people of Oyo State, Yorubaland, Nigeria and numerous well wishers around the world to celebrate our revered royal father, His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, as he turns 83.

“Your Imperial Majesty sir, you have continuously proven to all that you are a youth-driven royal father who is desirous of a positive and dynamic change in governance. Also, your leadership roles in preserving and promoting the cultural and traditional heritage of Yorubaland, as well as your advocacy for the development and peaceful coexistence of Yorubas and Nigerians remain noteworthy.”

In the same vein, Hon. Peller revealed that Alaafin’s quest for a more peaceful and prosperous Yorubaland was what informed his decision to confer him (Hon. Peller) with a chieftaincy title of Ayedero of Yorubaland, describing the honour as a call to challenge for him to promote peace in the land, while he reassured the king of his firm commitment towards discharging the chieftaincy title roles efficiently.

“Indeed, your quest for a more peaceful and prosperous Yorubaland necessitated your decision to confer me with the Chieftaincy title of Ayedero of Yorubaland (Someone who brings peace, tranquillity and prosperity to the land). This is a call to challenge, and I assure you again that by God’s grace, I will strive to discharge the responsibilities that come with this honour effectively.

“As you add another year today sir, I pray that God’s continued grace upon you lasts till eternity. May your reign continue to be long, peaceful and prosperous. Amin!

Once again, Happy Birthday Kaabiyesi! Ka’de pe lori, ki ba’ta pe le’se ninu ola pelu alekun Àlaáfíà ara. Ameen.”

