By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom government has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with a South Korean company, Kumbit Global Limited to establish an industrial park in Nung Ikot Obiodo, Oruk Anam local government area of the state estimated to cost the sum of $600million.

Chairman, of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP) Dr. Elijah Akpan, signed the agreement on behalf of the state government, while the Group Managing Director, Kumbit Global Limited, Engr. Anietie John, signed on behalf of the company.

In his remarks after the brief ceremony which took place in the office of the Secretary to State Government, (SSG) Dr. Elijah Akpan disclosed that the payment of compensation to the land owners in the benefitting communities would be made before the take off of the $600m Ibom industrial park project.

Akpan explained that the project has real estate integrated into its design to create affordable housing in the state, adding that on completion the Park will create about 1000 direct employment with a value chain benefit of 10,000 to the people.

He appreciated the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for creating a conducive environment through massive infrastructure development that has attracted viable investors into the state.

Akpan said, “The State government is entering into Public Private Partnership arrangement with Kumbit Global Limited. We own 10percent, the community owns 2percent making it 12percent for Akwa Ibom State and the project is worth $600 Million.

“The State Government has donated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and 100 hectares of land for the project while payment of compensation will soon commence. So Kumbit company will soon move to site as a result of agreement that has been signed today”

Speaking, the GMD, Kumbit Global Ltd, Engr. Anietie John, who commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for the great strides he has made in industrialising the state, reiterated that the Park will come with 23 gigantic industries producing 300 product including building materials, automobiles, beverages and other household items.

The GMD who was accompanied by board members of the company disclosed that the payment of compensation for the land would commence in a fortnight, adding that an acceptable method of payment has been adopted to ensure that the property owners would not have issues with the state government.

“I want to thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for his commitment and determination to make this project to materialize, for it has been a turbulent time. But what I want to tell Akwa Ibom people is that this project which we have signed an agreement today will be beneficial to all.

“The industrial park needs the support of all. It has been a long journey and God has kept us for this purpose. This park coming to the state will employ over 200,000 Nigerians. The park will attract third party industries”, John noted

Among top government functionaries who witnessed the signing of the Joint Venture Agreement were Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Attorney-General/ Commissioner of Justice, Uko Udom(SAN), members of One-Stop Shop for Investment Committee, commissioner for housing Mr Raphael Bassey; commissioner for special duties, Okpolupm Etteh, and the Surveyor-general of the state, Emem Isang