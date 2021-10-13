UK based ace event and talent manager, Akinlolu Jekins announces Akpororo’s 8 city The Gifted UK Tour scheduled to hold from 3rd to 28th of November, 2021. This is coming on the heels of a just concluded 12 City UK Tour with multi award winning comedian, Kenny Blaq.

Jekins made this announcement via a post on his official Instagram handle listing the cities to be visited by Akpororo’s tour bus. The Gifted tour will set out from Basildon and visit Swindon, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Liverpool, Oxford, Sheffield and Manchester.

Akinlolu Jekins is touted to be one of UK’s foremost event/talent managers having organized about 200 events and concerts all over UK for brands such as Sinach, Tope Alabi, Ali Baba, Julius Agwu, Yaw, Senator, Sammie Okposo, Comedian Acapella, Mr. Patrick, Helen Paul and several other of the biggest comedians and artists from Africa in the past 13 years.