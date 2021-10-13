The House of Representatives member representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency, Ho. Akin Alabi will continue his monthly women empowerment program for indigent Egbeda/Ona Ara women on Friday 15th of October.

The Empowerment program was launched immediately after his victory in 2019 when he doled out 20,000 to 250 petty traders at the at Dee4 event centre, Isebo, Alakia, Ibadan on the 1st of August 2019.

The cash grant is a part is a part of a well rounded empowerment program that includes a maternity welfare program, Skill acquisition program for young women, a widow support fund and business start up grants for young female graduates and artisans.

The monthly cash grant has continued since the launch with the Honorable presenting 5.2m Naira per month costing over 145m so far for residents of his constituency. All women in the constituency are eligible for this cash grant with greater priority placed on petty traders, wiling participants are encouraged to pick up a form for free at Hon. Akin Alabi’s constituency office at Sawmill Ibadan.

According to Hon.Alabi, Women were at the fore front of his campaign like a lot of political campaigns but they are usually forgotten by a lot of politicians and he had to put a stop to that.

On Friday, a further 250 women will benefit from the cash grant that will be used to support their small businesses and their families.